OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and the start of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence:

"On this International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, we renew our shared commitment to ending gender-based violence.

"Every day, people around the world are victims of violence simply because of their sex, gender, or perceived gender. Women and girls from certain groups – such as Indigenous, Black, and racialized communities, immigrant and refugee populations, those living in Northern and remote communities, people in 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and those with disabilities – are at an even greater risk of experiencing violence. This is unacceptable. Together, we have the power to change it.

"Through our National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, we are working with provinces and territories to end gender-based violence, including through agreements that address their respective priorities, needs, and challenges. We are also helping low-income women and children leaving gender-based violence by connecting them with essential support and helping them find a safe place to rebuild their lives.

"Our government is also unwavering in its commitment to ending the national crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. We are partnering with Indigenous survivors, families, and leaders to support Indigenous-led approaches to end gender-based violence, including through the Federal Pathway and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act Action Plan, which inform projects like the Red Dress Alert pilot in Manitoba. Additionally, through initiatives like the Family Information Liaison Units and Community Support and Healing for Families, we are ensuring that the families of missing and murdered Indigenous Peoples have access to culturally grounded supports and services.

"Upholding the rights of women and girls is a pillar of Canada's Feminist International Assistance Policy. Along with our international partners, Canada will continue to be a leader in addressing violence against women and girls, upholding their sexual and reproductive health and rights, and promoting gender equality across the world.

"Canada's theme for this year's 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, 'Come Together, Act Now', reminds us of the urgent need to take action in addressing gender-based violence and the harmful norms, attitudes, and behaviours that contribute to it. I invite all Canadians to reflect thoughtfully on these important issues. Together, let's learn more about gender-based violence, find ways to get involved in efforts to address it, and be the change we want to see in the world."

If you are in an emergency situation, please call 9-1-1 (in Canada) for immediate services in your area. If you or someone you know is experiencing gender-based violence, consult the list of additional support services for people affected by gender-based violence. If you're affected by the issue of missing or murdered Indigenous women, girls, or 2SLGBTQI+ people, call 1-844-413-6649 for immediate assistance.

