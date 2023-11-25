OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women:

"Today, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, we reflect on our shared responsibility to stop gender-based violence and renew our commitment to supporting survivors, their families, and the tireless advocacy groups.

"Gender-based violence is a serious issue that affects women, girls, and gender-diverse people across Canada. The risk is even higher for Indigenous women and girls, racialized women, women living in rural and remote areas, people in 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and women with disabilities. Canada should be a safe and inclusive place for everyone. That's why we're working together with partners to break the cycle of gender-based violence.

"One year ago, we launched the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, which sets a framework to have a Canada free from gender-based violence – supporting victims, survivors, and their families. We have already announced bilateral agreements with Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Prince Edward Island, Nunavut, the Yukon, Alberta, the Northwest Territories, and Ontario, and yesterday we signed an agreement with Quebec – ensuring supports are readily available and accessible across the country. The Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, is continuing to work with federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and their partners, to establish similar agreements, implement the National Action Plan, and reaffirm our commitment to eliminate gender-based violence. Through the It's Not Just campaign, we are also promoting awareness of the various forms of gender-based violence to change beliefs, build knowledge, and end the vicious cycle.

"We continue to respond to the 231 Calls for Justice from the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Launched in June 2021, the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People outlines the Government of Canada's commitments to addressing the root causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. We have already made significant investments in housing and infrastructure, shelters and safe spaces, employment, justice, education, and mental health and wellness supports. And we will continue our efforts until everyone in Canada – regardless of their gender, gender expression, or perceived gender – feels safe and respected.

"On the international stage, we are working with our partners, especially women's rights organizations, toward building a world free of gender-based violence and achieving gender equality as set forth in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Additionally, Canada leads on the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls resolution at the Human Rights Council. Adopted earlier this year, this resolution helps prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls in criminal justice detention.

"Today, as we begin the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, I invite everyone to join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #16Days to speak out against gender-based violence. Our work is far from over. Together, let's continue to build a Canada where everyone can feel safe, protected, and be free from gender-based violence, now and into the future."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]