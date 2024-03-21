OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination:

"Today, on this International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, we reaffirm our commitment to building a fairer, kinder, and more inclusive Canada.

"Our efforts to combat systemic racism are spearheaded by Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy. The Strategy takes a comprehensive, cross-government approach to remove barriers and make Canada more inclusive. As part of the Strategy, we are giving communities and organizations the tools they need to eliminate inequities and combat racism, including through funding, knowledge sharing, and collaboration on joint initiatives. We are also working to create our first-ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate to help address hate incidents, hate crimes, and violent extremism.

"Through the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act and the Government of Canada's 2023-2028 Action Plan, we are advancing our commitment to working with Indigenous partners to achieve the objectives of the UN Declaration, including addressing injustices and combatting prejudice, racism, and discrimination against First Nations, Inuit, and Métis.

"Through the Black Entrepreneurship Program and the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, we're supporting Black entrepreneurs and local community organizations. Furthermore, Canada is extending its efforts under the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, to make sure Black Canadians have opportunities to reach their full potential.

"Diversity is our greatest strength. On this International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, I invite everyone to learn more about what they can do to foster a more inclusive society, free of racism and hate. Let's renew our commitment to build a future where everyone is treated with respect and dignity."

