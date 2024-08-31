OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day for People of African Descent:

"On this International Day for People of African Descent, we celebrate the diverse cultures, heritage, and contributions of people of African descent here in Canada and around the world.

"Black Canadian history is Canadian history. From trailblazers like Viola Desmond, who stood up against racism with courage and resilience, to business leaders like Wesley Hall, who created the BlackNorth Initiative to empower Black entrepreneurs, Canada thrives because of the contributions of the Black community.

"In 2018, Canada joined the international community to recognize the United Nations' International Decade for People of African Descent 2015-2024. Earlier this year, we announced the extension of our efforts – until 2028 – to support Black Canadians and strengthen their leadership in business, social justice, and community.

"Promoting and empowering Canadians of African descent is a priority for the government. That's why we have announced investments in more than 2,300 projects through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. We also established the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund, managed by the Foundation for Black Communities, to strengthen efforts to improve social and economic well-being in predominantly Black communities. And with the Black Entrepreneurship Program, we are supporting Black-led businesses to scale-up and succeed. We also know that a fairer, more inclusive Canada is a better Canada, so we've renewed Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy and are creating a new Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

"Today, I invite all Canadians to learn more about the history, heritage, and resilience of people of African descent. Let's keep moving forward and making Canada a better place for everyone."

