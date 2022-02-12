OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers, also known as Red Hand Day:

"All children have a right to a safe environment where they can grow and thrive. The use of child soldiers is wrong, inhumane, and a clear breach of human rights and international humanitarian law.

"Today, on the International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers, Canada reaffirms its unwavering commitment to work with global partners to end the recruitment and use of children in armed conflicts.

"Since 2017, Canada has rallied more than 100 United Nations member states to endorse the Vancouver Principles on Peacekeeping and the Prevention of the Recruitment and Use of Child Soldiers and established the Canadian Armed Forces' Dallaire Centre of Excellence for Peace and Security to advance their implementation.

"No child should be forced to commit acts of violence. Canada continues to be a strong voice on the world stage against the recruitment and use of child soldiers through education, intervention, and prevention. By working together, we can protect children from harm and work to ensure they are given every opportunity to realize their full potential."

