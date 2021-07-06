OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the eighth anniversary of the Lac-Mégantic tragedy:

"Eight years ago, in the middle of the night, a train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded in the centre of Lac-Mégantic, Quebec. This tragic accident left 47 people dead and destroyed much of the downtown.

"On this solemn anniversary, we honour the memory of the victims of this railway disaster – the deadliest in our country's modern history. My thoughts, and the thoughts of all Canadians, are with the residents of Lac-Mégantic as we remember this event that shook the entire country.

"The safety of Canadians is the Government of Canada's priority. To ensure such a tragedy never happens again, we continue to work with our partners, including the Government of Quebec and regional municipalities, to complete the Lac-Mégantic rail bypass project. Last May, the Government of Canada reached an important milestone by signing an agreement with the Canadian Pacific Railway company that will allow the project to be completed in 2023, despite the challenges created by the pandemic.

"The tragedy on July 6, 2013, marked the city of Lac-Mégantic and its residents. Last year on this date, the community inaugurated the Espace Mémoire. This public space commemorates the victims and is a gathering place for everyone affected by the tragedy.

"Today, the entire country remembers and is inspired by the strength, courage, and resilience of Lac-Mégantic and its residents. Our thoughts are with you. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I encourage all Canadians to pay tribute to those who lost their lives or who suffered in this tragedy."

