Statement by the Prime Minister on the death of the Honourable Ronald A. Irwin

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of the Honourable Ronald A. Irwin:

"It was with sadness that I learned of the passing of former Sault Ste. Marie Mayor, Member of Parliament, Minister, lawyer, and diplomat Ronald A. Irwin.

"Mr. Irwin was born in Sault Ste. Marie and dedicated his life and career to community involvement and public service. He loved his city and served it with incredible leadership as a school trustee, city councillor, director of the Chamber of Commerce, and as mayor. In 1980, he was first elected as Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie and served as Parliamentary Secretary to the then Justice Minister Jean Chrétien. He was elected MP for a second term in 1993 and served as Minister of Indian Affairs and Northern Development.

"Mr. Irwin also served our country as Ambassador of Canada to Ireland and Consul General of Canada in Boston. He will be remembered as a visionary leader. Mr. Irwin was invested into the Order of Canada, a recipient of the Queen's Jubilee Medal, and received the Sault Ste. Marie's Medal of Merit for his exceptional public service career spanning over 35 years.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our condolences to his wife Marg, family, friends, former colleagues, and the people of Sault Ste. Marie."

