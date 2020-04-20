Statement by the Prime Minister on the death of the Honourable Aileen Carroll

OTTAWA, April 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of the Honourable Aileen Carroll:

"I was saddened to learn of the death of Aileen Carroll, former Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament for Barrie.

"Born in Nova Scotia, Ms. Carroll was the first woman to graduate from the province's St. Mary's University. After attending York University, she settled in Barrie, where she became a well-known member of her community.

"Ms. Carroll had the privilege to serve the people of Barrie, Ontarians, and all Canadians with dedication and compassion. She served on city council and then was the local Member of Parliament for close to ten years, including a number of those years as the Minister for International Cooperation. She later served as a Member of Provincial Parliament and in the provincial cabinet. She was a strong advocate for her region, for her province, and for Canada's place in the world. She continued to be actively involved in her community after leaving politics. Her impact extends right across the country and her legacy will live on.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and all her colleagues who are mourning her passing."

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

