Statement by the Prime Minister on the death of Senator Elaine McCoy

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of Elaine McCoy, Senator for Alberta:

"Today, I join all Parliamentarians and Canadians to mourn the passing of Elaine McCoy, Senator for Alberta.

"A great Albertan, Senator McCoy was an accomplished lawyer who dedicated her life to protecting people, including through her work supporting several charitable organizations. She was a member of the provincial legislature from 1986 to 1993, serving as Alberta's Minister of Consumer and Corporate Affairs, Minister responsible for Women's Issues, Minister of Labour, and Minister responsible for human rights and for Alberta's civil service.

"In 2005, she was named to the Senate of Canada where she championed human rights and environmental causes. Senator McCoy was also a strong advocate for effective Senate modernization and was elected as the first Facilitator of the Independent Senators Group of the Senate of Canada.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I extend our deepest condolences to Senator McCoy's family, friends, and colleagues. She was a dedicated public servant and will be missed."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

