OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the Day of Unity of Ukraine:

"Today, on the Day of Unity of Ukraine, we celebrate the strength and courage of the Ukrainian people, and their unwavering spirit.

"On this historic day in 1919, the Unification Act was proclaimed, joining the Ukrainian People's Republic and the Western Ukrainian People's Republic into a single, independent state.

"Canada's ties with Ukraine run deep. We proudly host the largest Ukrainian diaspora in the Western world, with 1.3 million Ukrainian-Canadians calling Canada home. Along with our deep-rooted ties, we have a shared commitment to freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.

"Today, this hard-won independence is once again under attack. As Ukrainians endure another winter under Russia's illegal and unjustifiable war of aggression, they persist valiantly and tirelessly in their fight to defend their homeland. Ukraine's fight is also a fight for freedom and democracy. Ukraine will remain free; Ukraine will remain independent; and Canada will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

"As we mark the Day of Unity of Ukraine, we honour this enduring union, recognize the incredible resilience of Ukrainians, and recommit to supporting a free, independent, and sovereign Ukraine.

"Slava Ukraini!"

