OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the closing of the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games:

"The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games just wrapped. It was remarkable to see our athletes on the world stage – uniting Canadians over the shared love of sport and inspiring us all to dream big.

"Over two weeks, Team Canada joined their competitors from around the world in an exceptional display of sportsmanship. With dedication and hard work, our Paralympians exemplified the best of Canada. Whether they were competing for the first time or returning Team Canada members, they embodied the values, virtues, and spirit of the Maple Leaf with skill and grit.

"In total, our athletes brought home 29 medals, proving once again that Canada is a leader in international parasport. Several athletes made Paralympic history for Canada with their remarkable achievements. Nicholas Bennett became the first Canadian male swimmer in two decades to win two or more medals at a single Paralympic Games, taking home two gold medals and one silver medal. Greg Stewart returned from retirement to win gold in the men's shot put, becoming a two-time Paralympic champion. First-time Paralympian Cody Fournie captured two gold medals, in the 100-metre and 200-metre wheelchair racing. Brent Lakatos won his second-career Paralympic gold medal in the 800-metre race. Aurélie Rivard completed her medal set for a second straight Paralympic Games by winning gold in the women's 400-metre freestyle swim. And Sebastian Massabie broke the world record with his gold medal in the men's 50-metre freestyle swim.

"As we watch flag bearers Nicholas Bennett and Brianna Hennessy lead our Paralympians into the Closing Ceremony today, let us recognize the Paralympic Games as a powerful reminder of how sport can transcend borders and inspire progress.

"On behalf of all Canadians, I thank our athletes for their extraordinary performances. We also extend our gratitude to the families, friends, coaches, and communities who supported them throughout their journeys. Congratulations to our Paralympians for their achievements at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. You made us all proud."

