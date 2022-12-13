OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement marking the birthday of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan:

"Today, we celebrate the 86th birthday of His Highness the Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of millions of Shia Ismaili Muslims around the world, including the 100,000 Shia Ismaili Muslims who call Canada home.

"His Highness is a global leader in the fight for equality who, through the Aga Khan Development Network, has partnered with Canada to reduce poverty around the world, advance gender equality, and improve access to health care and education internationally, including the Ottawa-based Global Centre for Pluralism and the Toronto-based Aga Khan museum – the first Islamic museum in North America.

"The Aga Khan, an honorary Canadian citizen, embodies Canada's values of compassion, kindness and tolerance, and reflects our shared vision of a better, more equal, and more peaceful world. This special year, we marked the 50th anniversary of the arrival of thousands of Ismailis in Canada after they were expelled from Uganda. Since their arrival, they have become a vibrant part of Canada's social and economic fabric and made our country a better place to live.

"Today, I join people around the world in wishing the Aga Khan a very happy birthday. We wish him good health and happiness on this special day and for years to come.

"Salgirah Khushiali Mubarak!"

