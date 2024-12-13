OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the birthday of His Highness the Aga Khan:

"Today, I join Shia Ismaili Muslims in Canada and around the world in celebrating the 88th birthday of His Highness the Aga Khan.

"The Aga Khan has devoted his life to compassion and prosperity for all. For almost 60 years, through the Aga Khan Development Network, His Highness has made important progress in helping those most vulnerable, including through initiatives in education, health care, and economic development. His advocacy and commitment to improving the quality of life of those who are marginalized has made a meaningful difference for many.

"The Aga Khan has a deep, profound relationship with Canada and our communities. Through institutions such as the Global Centre for Pluralism, here in Ottawa, and the Aga Khan Museum, in Toronto, he has promoted inclusion and diversity across our country. In recognition of his invaluable contributions, the Aga Khan was appointed as an honorary Companion of the Order of Canada in 2005 and granted honorary Canadian citizenship in 2009.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to His Highness on this special occasion and look forward to continue advancing our shared commitment to making the world a better place for all.

"Salgirah Khushiali Mubarak!"

