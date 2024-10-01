Statement by the Prime Minister on the appointment of Mark Rutte as the new NATO Secretary General

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the appointment of Mark Rutte as the new NATO Secretary General:

"A cornerstone of transatlantic security for 75 years, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) upholds democracy, peace, security, and the rules-based international order. As a founding member, Canada has been part of almost every NATO mission.

"Today, as the Alliance stands more united than ever, I congratulate Mark Rutte on his appointment as the new NATO Secretary General. His extensive experience and leadership on the international stage will be an asset to the Alliance as we work to preserve peace and prosperity around the world.

"In response to Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, NATO Allies have come together for the greatest collective defence effort in a generation to promote security and stability in Central and Eastern Europe. Canada is committed to building on this critical work, including with our leadership of the NATO Battlegroup in Latvia.

"As Russia continues its war of aggression and the world faces new security threats, NATO remains resolute. I look forward to working with Secretary General Rutte to uphold Euro-Atlantic security, deepen Canada's role within NATO, and bring the Alliance even closer.

"I thank former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for his leadership and partnership with Canada over the past 10 years. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

