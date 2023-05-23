OTTAWA, ON, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ -

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the anniversary of the Komagata Maru incident:

"In the spring of 1914, the steamship Komagata Maru arrived in Vancouver, carrying 376 hopeful newcomers looking for a better future in Canada.

"Those aboard – Sikhs, Muslims, and Hindus of Punjabi origin – were met with discrimination, prejudice, and racism from immigration officials, who denied them food, water, and medical aid while docked at the harbour. Shamefully, after two months of confinement, the passengers aboard the ship were forced to return to India, where many were killed.

"In 2016, I delivered a formal apology in the House of Commons, on behalf of the federal government, to all those who were impacted by the Komagata Maru incident. What happened to the passengers of the Komagata Maru serves as a tragic reminder that historically, Canada was not always a welcoming place to newcomers. But today, thanks to the hard work of activists and minority communities, people from all over the world come to Canada to build a better life for themselves and their families. We now celebrate our diversity as one of our greatest strengths, and together, we continue to build a better country where everyone feels welcome and has every opportunity to succeed.

"Today, we honour the victims of the Komagata Maru incident and reflect on the many contributions that Canada's South Asian communities have made – and continue to make – to our country. I call on all Canadians to stand up against racism and discrimination, and to embrace and celebrate the diversity that makes Canada the country we love."

