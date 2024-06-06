OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy:

"Eighty years ago today, over 14,000 Canadians stormed Juno Beach as part of the largest combined sea, air, and land military operation in history. Side by side with Allies, Canadian soldiers broke through the Nazi defences, breached the Atlantic wall, and turned the tide of the Second World War.

"The Allies won – and the battle became a defining moment for our nation. But victory came at a heavy cost. Over 5,000 Canadian soldiers and tens of thousands of Allied troops made the ultimate sacrifice during the Normandy Campaign. Thousands more were wounded in the line of duty.

"We must remember the bravery and valour demonstrated by Canadians in Normandy. We must honour them, and the more than one million Canadians who served during the Second World War. We must pass on their stories for generations to come.

"The aftermath of the Second World War and the Allied victory in Europe led to the foundation of the modern rules-based international order, an order which has since underpinned peace and prosperity around the world, and an order that Canada defends. On the beaches of Normandy, our troops fought valiantly for peace and democracy. Many gave their lives so we could live free – and we will do what it takes to preserve and protect our hard-won freedoms.

"As we mark this historic day, I encourage all Canadians to attend commemorative events and pay tribute to the brave heroes who served in the Second World War. As generations pass, let us remember their service, sacrifice, and legacy of courage.

"Lest we forget."

