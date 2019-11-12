Statement by the Prime Minister on the 550th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

OTTAWA, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji:

"Today, Sikhs in Canada and around the world will gather to celebrate the 550th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

"Guru Nanak Dev Ji devoted his life's work to the fight against discrimination and persecution. He taught people to embrace diversity, welcome others into their communities, and practice selfless service. Canadian Sikhs continue to embody these values and help build a better Canada each day.

"To celebrate the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, families and friends will come together to reflect on his life and honour his teachings of compassion, unity, and equality. His message inspires us all to champion inclusion and embrace the differences that make us strong.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji a day filled with joy and peace."

