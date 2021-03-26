OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence:

"Today, Bangladeshi communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence.

"At this important milestone, we reflect on Bangladesh's remarkable economic and social transformation since its independence. Canada has been a proud development partner over the last 50 years, and we continue to work alongside Bangladesh to meet the needs of Rohingya refugees and to create opportunity for both our countries. We look forward to building on this longstanding cooperation, expanding our trade relationship, and advancing our shared values, including the empowerment of women and girls, and respect for cultural and linguistic diversity.

"The friendship between our countries is also rooted in strong people-to-people ties. Every day, the Bangladeshi-Canadian community makes important contributions to Canada's multicultural fabric and prosperity.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I offer my best wishes to all who are celebrating the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

"শুভ স্বাধীনতা দিবস"

