Statement by the Prime Minister on the 107th Grey Cup

OTTAWA, Nov. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement congratulating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on winning the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alberta:

"For loyal Bombers fans, the wait is finally over. Tonight, after an exciting game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers captured the 2019 Grey Cup.

"For only the third time in its history, the Grey Cup had a base added to make room for today's champions. Another chapter in one of Canada's favourite traditions, the spirit of the Cup is as strong as ever.

"Today, just like every year, Canadians of all ages came together to celebrate the dedication, sportsmanship, and teamwork it takes to win one of the most iconic trophies in Canadian sports. On and off the field, these teams inspire us to see the best in each other, and lift up the people around us.

"I congratulate the players, the fans, and the Canadian Football League for another exciting season. I also thank the City of Calgary for hosting this year's Grey Cup championship."

