OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Thanksgiving:

"Today, Canadians across the country will gather to celebrate Thanksgiving – a time to reflect, share meals with friends and family, and give thanks for all of life's blessings.

"As we celebrate the harvest season, we have much to be thankful for: our hardworking farmers and food banks who work to ensure Canadians have access to nutritious food; our health care workers who are there for us in times of need; and the members of the Canadian Armed Forces who keep us safe. We also give thanks to the volunteers in our communities, whose acts of kindness exemplify what it means to be Canadian. Whether lending a hand to a neighbour or creating opportunities to bring people together, their contributions make Canada the country we proudly call home.

"As we give thanks for all we have, let's commit to making Canada even better. Let's work to make our communities more vibrant, dynamic, and inclusive. Together, we can break down barriers and create more opportunities for everyone. Let's keep building a future where every generation has a fair shot – regardless of who you are, where you come from, how you pray, or who you love.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish you all a happy and healthy Thanksgiving."

