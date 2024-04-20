OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2024 /CNW/ -The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Ridván:

"Today at sunset, Bahá'í communities in Canada and around the world will observe the first day of Ridván. A 12-day festival, Ridván commemorates the declaration of Bahá'u'lláh – the founder and prophet of the Bahá'í faith – as a Manifestation of God in the Garden of Ridván.

"During this time of joy and renewal, Bahá'ís will come together to celebrate life's blessings, reflect on their spirituality, and elect faith leaders that unite communities around the goal of building a more peaceful, tolerant world. The first, ninth, and twelfth days of Ridván hold a particular importance, with many Bahá'ís taking this time to rest, participate in cultural activities, and spend time with their loved ones.

"Unfortunately, many Bahá'í communities face persecution around the world. In Iran, Bahá'ís experience discrimination and concerns for their safety. Many have fled Iran and found refuge right here in Canada. The Government of Canada stands with Bahá'ís – and all persecuted religious and belief communities under threat around the world – and we will continue to be a strong voice for the Bahá'í community's right to practise their faith without fear.

"Today, about 35,000 Canadians follow Bahá'u'lláh's teachings. They are our family members, our friends, and invaluable members of our communities. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish a peaceful and happy Ridván to everyone celebrating."

