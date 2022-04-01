"One of the five pillars of Islam, this month-long spiritual journey is a time of fasting, charity, and prayer. At the end of each day, families and friends will traditionally gather to enjoy iftar – the meal that breaks their fast at sunset.

"Ramadan is a special time to show gratitude for the many blessings we share, and reflect on values of peace, compassion, and generosity. These same values have helped us all through challenging times these past two years, and will continue to help us as we recover from the pandemic and look ahead with optimism and hope.

"Ramadan is also an opportunity to recognize the many contributions Muslim Canadians have made and continue to make to our country. Every day, they help build a better Canada by giving back to those less fortunate with zakat contributions, by volunteering to serve important causes, and through their consistent acts of kindness for their communities and neighbours.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.

"Ramadan Mubarak."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]