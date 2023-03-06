OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Purim:

"Tonight at sundown, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the start of Purim.

"Purim celebrates the survival of Jewish people against the persecution of the ancient Persian Empire. It is a time to rejoice in the strength, perseverance, and resilience of Jewish communities around the world, and to remember that a small group of people can make a big difference.

"On this happy holiday, Jewish communities mark the moment when sorrow became joy and mourning became celebration. It is a day filled with delight, when loved ones gather to read from the Book of Esther, children dress up and play, and families enjoy festive meals and donate food baskets to those in need.

"Today is also an opportunity for us all to reflect on the important and wide-ranging contributions Jewish communities in Canada have made – and continue to make – to this country. As Jewish communities around the country celebrate the triumph of joy over fear, we reaffirm our commitment to choose love over hate. The Government of Canada will continue to work to combat antisemitism, discrimination, and hatred in all forms, and to promote and protect the human rights of all, here in Canada and around the world. Together, we can build a better, more inclusive future, free from fear, for everyone."

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I wish a happy Purim to all those celebrating.

"!חג פורים שמח

"Chag Purim Sameach!"

