OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Poland's National Independence Day:

"Today, we join Polish communities in Canada and around the globe in marking Poland's National Independence Day – an opportunity to celebrate Poland's freedom and the unwavering spirit of its people.

"As partners and Allies on the world stage, Canada and Poland share a close relationship built on decades of shared values and interests. We work together to advance bilateral trade, enhance energy security, strengthen our defence partnership, and promote a safer, more prosperous transatlantic region. Canada is also home to nearly one million Canadians of Polish origin, whose vibrant communities make countless contributions that help shape the country we proudly call home.

"In 1998, Canada was the first North Atlantic Treaty Organization country to ratify Poland's membership – a testament to the importance of Poland as a key Ally. Together, we have stood side by side through some of the most defining conflicts of our time, from the Battle of Normandy to the Warsaw Uprising. Today, Canada and Poland continue to stand together, including in our unwavering support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's unjustifiable war of aggression. Through Operation UNIFIER, Poland hosts members of the Canadian Armed Forces to provide military training to Ukrainian troops.

"As Poland celebrates 106 years since regaining its independence after more than a century of foreign rule, may this day remind us all of the importance of standing up for justice, democracy, and freedom. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to everyone celebrating Poland's National Independence Day.

"Szczęśliwego Święta Niepodległości!"

