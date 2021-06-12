OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Philippine Independence Day:

"Today, we join the Filipino community in Canada and around the world to celebrate the 123rd anniversary of Philippine independence.

"Canada and the Philippines enjoy very strong people-to-people ties and a relationship built on shared priorities, including international trade, peace and security, and gender equality. We also collaborate through various multilateral organizations, such as the United Nations, the World Trade Organization, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. Nearly one million people of Filipino descent live in Canada and make our country a better place every day.

"Across the country, many members of the Filipino community have taken on essential roles in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic. Some have been on the front lines, keeping Canadians safe and healthy, and caring for our most vulnerable. I thank them for their courage and sacrifices during these difficult times. You have shown us the best of what it means to serve your community.

"Today, and throughout June, as we mark Filipino Heritage Month, I invite all Canadians to recognize the significant contributions Filipino communities make to our country. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish all those celebrating today a happy Independence Day.

"Maligayang Araw ng Kalayaan!"

