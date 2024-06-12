OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Philippine Independence Day:

"Today we join Filipino-Canadians and Filipino communities around the world in celebrating the 126th anniversary of Philippine independence.

"Canada and the Philippines have a relationship driven by a shared commitment to making life better for both our peoples. As our two countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations this year, we will advance our mutual priorities and values, including democracy, diversity, and climate action.

"During Filipino Heritage Month, we celebrate the rich cultural ties between our countries and recognize the invaluable contributions that Filipino-Canadians make to our communities. The Filipino diaspora in Canada is nearly one million strong and they are trailblazers in communities across the country. Their leadership and their dedication to Canada makes our country fairer and more prosperous.

"On this day, I extend my warmest wishes to all those celebrating Philippine Independence Day and invite all Canadians to learn more about the significant contributions Filipino-Canadians have made – and continue to make – to our country. Together, we will keep advancing the friendship between our two nations and build a fairer and more diverse world for Canadians and Filipinos alike.

"Maligayang Araw ng Kalayaan!"

