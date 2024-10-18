OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Persons Day:

"Today, we celebrate Persons Day, an important milestone for women's rights and participation in Canadian political life. On October 18, 1929, Canada's highest court of appeal recognized women as 'persons' and granted them the right to be appointed to the Senate.

"The Famous Five – Emily Murphy, Nellie McClung, Irene Parlby, Louise McKinney, and Henrietta Muir Edwards – won a hard-fought, two-year-long battle in the landmark Persons Case. While their victory did not benefit all women and girls in Canada equally, it helped change the course of history and laid the foundations for a fairer Canada.

"Nearly a century after the Famous Five's victory, Canada continues to eliminate barriers that still exist for women. We introduced $10-a-day child care to give every child the best possible start in life while helping parents, especially moms, build their careers. Our work making contraception medications and devices free will give women more affordable choices to make decisions about their bodies, their health, and their future. We are also accelerating our efforts through the Federal Pathway to address the national crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. And through the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, we continue to address the root causes of gender-based violence and strengthen supports for victims, survivors, and their families. This is all part of our work to make sure that no woman in Canada faces barriers to what she can achieve.

"As we celebrate Persons Day and Women's History Month, I encourage all Canadians to learn more about the Famous Five and their important contributions to women's rights and equality."

