OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Passover:

"Today at sundown, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the beginning of Passover.

"Passover, or Pesach in Hebrew, commemorates the biblical exodus of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery under the leadership of Moses. It celebrates faith, hope, and the perseverance of the Jewish people, who endured and overcame persecution.

"On the first two nights of this sacred holiday, families and friends will share the Seder, a ritual meal consisting of symbolic foods that represent elements from the story of the Exodus – the Jewish people's journey from slavery to liberation. Excerpts from the Haggadah will be read and the Four Questions will be recited by the youngest person at the table, passing time-honoured traditions from one generation to the next.

"This year, Passover comes at a difficult time. Canada continues to condemn Hamas' brutal terrorist attacks on October 7, 2023, and its ongoing terrorist activities. We call on Hamas to immediately release all hostages and lay down its arms. We also unequivocally condemn the Iranian regime's recent attacks against Israel. The regime's latest actions will further destabilize the region and make lasting peace more difficult. We demand that Iran and its proxies immediately cease their attacks.

"With the disturbing increase in antisemitism around the world, including in Canada, the values of perseverance, kindness, and resilience at the heart of Passover are more important than ever. We reaffirm our commitment to making sure Canadians, including Canadians of Jewish faith, feel safe to practise their religion.

"The Government of Canada will always stand with the Jewish community ‒ in your grief, in your resilience, and in your celebrations. And we'll never stop working to ensure that Jewish Canadians can always safely and proudly live Jewish lives.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish a peaceful and happy Passover to everyone celebrating.

"!חג פסח שמח

"Chag Pesach Sameach!"

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]