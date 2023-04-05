OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Passover:

"Tonight at sundown, we join Jewish communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate the beginning of Passover.

"Tonight and tomorrow night, families and loved ones will gather around the Passover Seder table to celebrate freedom as they share symbolic foods, like Matzah, Marror, Haroset, and other traditional foods and wine, read from the Haggadah, and recite the Four Questions with the younger generations.

"Passover commemorates the Biblical story of the Israelites' escape from slavery in ancient Egypt and the defeat of destructive forces. It is a time to reflect on our shared values of strength, resilience, and perseverance, and reminds us that every challenge can be overcome.

"This holiday is also an opportunity to celebrate Canada's Jewish community and the many contributions that they have made – and continue to make – to building a stronger, more inclusive, and resilient country. Today, we also reaffirm our commitment to stand up against antisemitism, oppression, and hatred in all its forms to ensure a better world for everyone.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I wish a happy Passover to those celebrating in Canada and around the world.

"!חג פסח שמח

"Chag Pesach Sameach."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]