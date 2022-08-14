OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Pakistan's Independence Day:

"Today, we join Pakistani communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence.

"Canada and Pakistan enjoy a longstanding relationship, and this year also marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two countries. We remain committed to fighting climate change, advancing women's empowerment, and promoting regional peace and stability. Our countries will keep strengthening the bilateral trade relationship and promoting investments to benefit everyone in both countries and explore new opportunities for collaboration in areas ranging from clean energy to information technologies. Canada also recognizes Pakistan's efforts in supporting its Afghan resettlement program, and looks forward to continuing our cooperation.

"On this day, we celebrate the strong bonds that unite Canadian and Pakistani peoples. The relationship between our countries is rooted in generations of people-to-people ties, and today, more than 200,000 Canadians of Pakistani origin call Canada home. On this milestone anniversary, I encourage all Canadians to recognize the many important contributions Pakistani Canadians have made, and continue to make, to our country's social, economic, and cultural fabric.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]