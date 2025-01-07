OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Orthodox Christmas:

"Today, we join Orthodox Christians, including Coptic Christians, and Eastern Rite Catholics in Canada and around the world in celebrating Christmas.

"Marking the birth of Jesus Christ as observed in the Julian calendar, this is a time for family and friends to celebrate and pray. As we attend church, exchange gifts, and enjoy festive meals, we reflect on Jesus' teachings of kindness and generosity. Of hope and forgiveness. These values, profound and powerful, also unite us as Canadians.

"On this joyful occasion, I invite all Canadians to recognize the valuable contributions that Orthodox Christians, including Coptic Christians, and Eastern Rite Catholics make to Canada's rich cultural mosaic.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish all those celebrating today a blessed and merry Christmas filled with hope, peace, and renewal."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]