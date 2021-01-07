OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, issued the following statement on Orthodox Christmas:

"Today, Orthodox Christians and Eastern Rite Catholics in Canada and around the world celebrate Christmas.

"Christmas is a time to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ and reflect on his message of peace, love, and hope.

"Family, friends, and loved ones traditionally gather to attend church services, share a meal, and exchange gifts. Even though this year's festivities will be different due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, we can still be thankful for the many blessings in our lives. Christmas is also a reminder of the importance of showing kindness, compassion, and generosity – values that define us as a country – to those in need, as many Canadians have done throughout the pandemic.

"Today, we recognize the important contributions that Orthodox Christians and Eastern Rite Catholics make to our country. Together, we will continue to build an even better Canada that is fairer, stronger, and more inclusive for everyone.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating today a merry Christmas filled with joy, health, and renewal for the year ahead."

