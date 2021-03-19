OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Nowruz:

"Tomorrow, Persian, Afghan, Kurdish, Zoroastrian, Bahá'í, Central Asian, and Ismaili communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Nowruz and the start of the New Year 1400 in the Persian calendar.

"Nowruz – which means 'new day' – is an ancient celebration of spring. During this time, family and friends often come together around the haft-seen table to share food, enjoy music, and cherish life's gifts.

"This year will look a bit different. As we continue to deal with the global COVID-19 pandemic, many will be spending Nowruz alone or isolated from loved ones. For some, this will also be the second Nowruz without loved ones who were lost in the Ukraine International Airlines tragedy. This year has been difficult, but I know that we will find alternative ways to mark the holiday and support one another, until we can all safely celebrate together again.

"For the millions of people celebrating today, Nowruz is a chance to reflect on the past year and set intentions for the year to come. It is also a time to look ahead with hope and optimism, and to show gratitude to the many communities that observe Nowruz for their contributions to building a better Canada. Only together can we create a stronger, more diverse, and more inclusive society.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating a happy and healthy Nowruz.

"Har Ruz etan Nowrouz, Nowruz etan Pyrouz!"

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

