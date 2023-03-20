OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Nowruz:

"Today, Iranian, Afghan, Kurdish, Zoroastrian, Bahá'í, Central Asian, Ismaili, Azerbaijani, Tajik, and many other communities around the world celebrate Nowruz – the Persian New Year. Occurring at the exact time of the spring equinox, this ancient tradition reaches between generations and beyond borders, uniting over 300 million people around the world, particularly in communities with a strong Persian cultural influence.

"We join all those who celebrate Nowruz in welcoming the arrival of spring and marking the renewal of nature. Festivities include reading poetry, gathering around the haft-sin table, exchanging gifts, and sharing festive meals.

"This year has been particularly difficult for Iranians, especially women, as they demand respect for their basic human rights and fundamental freedoms. We stand in solidarity with them, echoing and amplifying their calls for change based on equality, respect, and justice. Let's celebrate Nowruz as an opportunity to look ahead with hope and optimism for a better future.

"I invite everyone in Canada to celebrate the many communities that observe this day, and their important contributions to our country. On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating today a happy, healthy, and peaceful New Year.

"Har Ruz etan Nowruz, Nowruz etan Pyrouz."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]