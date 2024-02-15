OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on National Flag of Canada Day:

"Today, we celebrate the 59th anniversary of one of our country's greatest symbols – the National Flag of Canada.

"On February 15, 1965, the maple leaf was raised on Parliament Hill for the first time. Decades later, the symbol remains central to our identity – embodying the values of peace, diversity, and unity that define us as Canadians.

"The maple leaf is both a symbol of our progress and a testament to our commitment to reaching new heights. The flag has been launched into space and brought to the highest point on earth. It has flown at ports, airports, schools, and libraries across the country and at Canada's diplomatic missions around the world.

"The maple leaf also symbolizes the values of kindness, empathy, and hard work we share as Canadians. From doctors and innovators to the Canadian Armed Forces and first responders, the maple leaf represents our abiding faith in progress, prosperity, and a better tomorrow.

"In many ways, the maple leaf is the promise of Canada. The promise that every generation can reach even higher than the last. On this National Flag of Canada Day, let's work to secure the promise of the flag, embody its values, and build a better, more prosperous future, together."

