OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on National Child Day:

"Today, as we celebrate the 30th National Child Day, we renew our commitment to helping Canada's children and youth in reaching their full potential and becoming the leaders of tomorrow.

"In 1993, the Government of Canada declared November 20 as National Child Day, coinciding with the fourth anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. This day now serves as an annual reminder of Canada's commitment to a world where children's rights are protected and children are treated with respect and dignity.

"Building a healthy, safe, and secure country – where all children can live up to their full potential – remains a key priority for us. The Government of Canada has helped lift hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty through the Canada Child Benefit, which puts more money in the pockets of nine out of 10 families and helps with the increasing cost of raising children. We are delivering an early learning and child care system across all provinces and territories, which has cut fees for regulated child care to an average of $10-a-day or less in nearly half of all provinces and territories, and by 50 per cent or more in all others. And we launched the Canada Dental Benefit to deliver oral health care to children, because no one should have to choose between taking care of their kids' teeth and putting food on the table.

"We are also working with provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners to ensure that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis children from coast to coast to coast can access the support and resources they need and deserve, so no child is left behind.

"When we invest in children, we invest in a brighter future. I invite everyone today to learn more about how they can celebrate National Child Day. Together, we will continue to work to build a more inclusive country for our kids, where they can reach their full potential with happiness, love, and opportunity."

