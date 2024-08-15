OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on National Acadian Day:

"On National Acadian Day, we join Acadian communities in Canada and around the world for a day of celebration, joy, and cultural pride.

"This day encourages us to celebrate not only Acadia's historical roots, but also the ongoing strength of its people and culture. Despite tragic history, like their deportation during the Acadian Expulsion – a period of persecution and exile in the 18th century – Acadians have shown remarkable resilience by preserving their language, culture, and vibrant traditions. Today, in keeping with their values, Acadian communities will showcase their artisanal and culinary heritage, and host concerts, dances, and 'tintamarres' – processions demonstrating the vitality and solidarity of the Acadian people.

"Initiatives like the establishment of this August as Nova Scotia's first Acadian Heritage Month remind us of the significant contributions that Acadians continue to make to Canada's cultural and social fabric. The Government of Canada is proud to provide financial support to the Congrès mondial acadien 2024, a major gathering of Acadians from around the world currently taking place in Nova Scotia. Across the country, to support the vitality of Acadian and Francophone communities, we are implementing initiatives such as the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration, which will help preserve these communities' cultural and demographic vitality, and strengthen the role of the French language from coast to coast to coast.

"Today, I encourage all Canadians to join in the festivities taking place across the country and to learn more about how Acadians are enriching Canada's identity.

"Happy National Acadian Day to you all!"

