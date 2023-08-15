OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on National Acadian Day:

"On National Acadian Day, we celebrate the unique traditions, heritage, and culture of the Acadian people, one of the oldest francophone communities in Canada, and recognize their rich contributions to our national identity.

"Through centuries of immense courage and determination in the face of persecution, the Acadian people have demonstrated admirable strength, courage, and resilience. Today, the thriving Acadian community continues to inspire countless people, in Canada and around the world.

"August 15 has been a day of celebration for Acadians since the first National Acadian Convention, which took place in 1881. Today, tintamarre parades are held across Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland, and New Brunswick, and locals and visitors alike will be invited to share traditional Acadian food, enjoy the work of Acadian artists and artisans, and take part in historical tours.

"To support Acadians and other French-speaking communities across Canada, the Government of Canada recently unveiled the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023-2028. Along with our changes to modernize the Official Languages Act, this will promote substantive equality between Canada's official languages and help preserve the role of French as a pillar of Canadian identity. Next year, the Government of Canada will support the Congrès mondial acadien 2024, in the regions of Clare and Argyle in Nova Scotia. This celebration of Acadians and their global diaspora will highlight the vitality of Acadian heritage to the world.

"Acadians contribute significantly to a strong, diverse, and inclusive Canada. Today, I encourage all Canadians to learn more about their culture, traditions, and achievements, and to join the celebratory events that will take place across the country. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish all those celebrating, at home and around the world, a happy National Acadian Day."

