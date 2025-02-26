OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Mahashivratri:

"Tonight, on the eve of the new moon, Hindu communities across Canada and around the world will celebrate Mahashivratri, also known as the Great Night of Shiva.

"One of the most important Hindu festivals, Mahashivratri is a time of reflection and new beginnings. The festival brings families, friends, and communities together to signify the triumph of light over darkness and the pursuit of a better, brighter future.

"Canada is proud to be home to a vibrant Hindu community. On this special occasion, I encourage Canadians to learn more about Mahashivratri as well as the contributions of Canadians of Hindu faith.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish a happy Mahashivratri to those celebrating."

