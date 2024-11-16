OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Louis Riel Day:

"Today, we honour the life and legacy of Louis Riel, a renowned Métis leader, politician, and the founder of Manitoba.

"A proud Métis from the Red River Settlement, Louis Riel devoted his life to advocating for the Métis and Métis rights and culture. His commitment to social justice, equality, and minority rights shaped his vision for fostering a stronger relationship between Canada and the Métis.

"On this day, which honours the legacy and contributions of Louis Riel, we reiterate our commitment to addressing the injustices that Indigenous Peoples face in Canada. We are continuing our work to respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 Calls to Action. Through the United Nations Declaration Act Action Plan, we are working to achieve the objectives of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. We are also making progress toward ending systemic racism and violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people through the National Action Plan and the Federal Pathway. Building on Louis Riel's important contributions, we are advancing reconciliation – as a partner.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite everyone today to learn more about Louis Riel, including what he stood for and what he accomplished. Let us also celebrate Métis culture, Métis history, and the many contributions of Métis to Canadian society. Together, we can continue to strengthen the relationship between Canada and Métis people."

