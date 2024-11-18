OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Latvia's Independence Day:

"Today, we join Latvian communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate Latvia's Independence Day.

"In 1991, Canada became the first G7 country to recognize the restoration of Latvia's independence. Since then, our two countries have enjoyed a unique friendship rooted in co-operation and shared values.

"Canada and Latvia are key partners on the global stage, and we work closely together to defend peace and democracy, advance human rights, and grow trade to create jobs and economic prosperity for our peoples. This includes our work through the United Nations, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and the World Trade Organization. In 2017, Latvia was the first European Union Member State to ratify the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, which continues to create opportunities for people and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

"In the face of Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, Canada and Latvia are standing with the Ukrainian people and working with other Allies to restore peace in Eastern Europe. In Latvia, Canada leads the NATO Multinational Brigade, where our soldiers stand shoulder to shoulder to defend the Alliance's eastern flank. And under Operation REASSURANCE, our largest active overseas mission, we will continue to work to strengthen NATO's deterrence and defence capabilities in the region. As we ramp up these efforts, I thank Latvia for its continued hospitality toward Canadian Armed Forces personnel stationed in their country.

"As we mark Latvia's Independence Day, we celebrate the strong people-to-people ties that unite our two countries. Every day, more than 30,000 people of Latvian descent who call Canada home make significant contributions to our country's prosperity and diversity.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating Latvia's Independence Day.

"Priecīgu Latvijas Republikas proklamēšanas dienu!"

