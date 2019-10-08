Statement by the Prime Minister on James Peebles winning the Nobel Prize in Physics

OTTAWA, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, issued the following statement today on Canadian physicist Dr. James Peebles being named a recipient of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics:

"Today, I join all Canadians and the international scientific community in congratulating Dr. James Peebles as a winner of this year's Nobel Prize in Physics for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology.

"Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Dr. Peebles completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Manitoba and earned his PhD at Princeton University, where he currently serves as the Albert Einstein Professor of Science. His tremendous accomplishments over a career spanning several decades and his love of science have shaped our fundamental understanding of the history of the universe.

"James Peebles shares half of the Nobel Prize for Physics with Dr. Michel Mayor and Dr. Didier Queloz from the University of Geneva, who together were recognized for contributions to our understanding of the evolution of the universe and Earth's place in the cosmos. Dr. Queloz also holds a joint position at the University of Cambridge.

"On behalf of all Canadians, I congratulate Dr. Peebles for his remarkable achievement, and thank him for inspiring us all to strive to better understand our universe, to the benefit of all humans."

