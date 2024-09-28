OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on International Safe Abortion Day:

"Abortion is health care. Family planning is health care. It's that simple.

"On International Safe Abortion Day, we unequivocally reaffirm every woman's right to make decisions about their body, their life, and their future. We reflect on the freedoms won by women. We recommit to the progress we can't risk losing. And we fight – tooth and nail – to protect a woman's right to choose.

"Our government is proudly pro-choice and always will be. That's why we're taking action to expand sexual and reproductive health (SRH) care across the country. With the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund, we are removing barriers, increasing access to these critical services, and supporting community organizations across Canada to help deliver this care. Funding includes projects to increase access to safe abortion services for women, youth, and Indigenous, racialized, and 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

"Being pro-choice doesn't just mean we support the right to choose. It also means we increase the choices available for women. Earlier this year, our government announced Bill C-64, the first phase of our pharmacare plan, which includes universal coverage for a range of contraception. With $1.5 billion in federal investments, we're making contraception medications and devices free – from birth control pills, to IUDs, to implants, to the morning-after pill – so women are free to choose if, when, and how they plan their family. With this coverage, nine million women will have more choices and, importantly, more affordable choices – so their right to reproductive freedom isn't restricted by cost. Earlier this month, we jointly announced with the Government of British Columbia our intent to work together to improve contraception and diabetes coverage for residents of British Columbia. Once Bill C-64 is passed, we intend to enter formal negotiations, and we encourage all provinces and territories to sign on.

"Our commitment to increasing access to safe SRH services extends beyond our borders. As part of our 10-year commitment to global health and rights, we are making transformative investments to support comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights for women and girls around the world. In 2022-23 alone, our global investments to support safe abortions and post-abortion care increased by over 50 per cent. And with our Feminist International Assistance Policy, we're playing a leadership role on the world stage to strengthen gender equality and share the message – through action and engagement – that sexual and reproductive care is health care.

"As threats to women's rights increase around the world, some march in celebration. Some divest and defund health services. Some may say one thing, but their actions demonstrate another. And some choose to stay silent, almost ashamed to speak up for reproductive health.

"We will not. Because no government or politician should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body. On this International Safe Abortion Day, and every day, we move forward on our commitment to building a safer, fairer, and more prosperous future for everyone."

The Government of Canada recently launched online resources on SRH-related topics, including abortion, gender affirming care, and other sexual health care information. These resources are intended to improve access to accurate SRH information for Canadians.

