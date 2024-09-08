OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on International Literacy Day:

"Literacy helps us reach our full potential. Today, on International Literacy Day, we renew our commitment to supporting the educators, teachers, and innovators who make this learning possible.

"As we become more interconnected, literacy – including digital literacy – will be critical. That's why we're putting young Canadians at the forefront of digital transformation through programs like CanCode. This program has helped over nine million students learn skills in areas such as coding and artificial intelligence. It also aims to provide learning opportunities for another 1.5 million students and training for 100,000 teachers over the next two years. With the Skills for Success program, we're helping 90,000 Canadians improve their literacy, numeracy, and digital skills, so they can participate and succeed in the economy of today and tomorrow.

"Bilingualism is our national pride. With measures like the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023-28, we're helping Canadians develop literacy skills in their first official language while getting opportunities to learn their second. We also continue to work with Indigenous partners, including through the Indigenous Languages Act, to protect Indigenous languages in Canada and support crucial efforts to help Indigenous communities reclaim, revitalize, maintain, and strengthen them.

"On the world stage, Canada continues to support international efforts to promote quality education – part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This includes initiatives like the Global Partnership for Education, which helps provide inclusive and equal access to education in low income and crisis-affected countries.

"It's up to all of us to build a world where everyone, no matter their background or their gender, has a fair and equal shot at success – and literacy is a vital part of that."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]