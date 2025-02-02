OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on International Development Week, which runs from February 2 to 8, 2025:

"Today, as we mark the beginning of International Development Week, we reflect on Canada's efforts to eradicate poverty and foster a more peaceful and prosperous world for everyone.

"Over the last year, we have made significant investments in key initiatives aimed at improving the lives of people around the world. At the United Nations (UN) General Assembly last September, Canada joined global leaders to adopt the Pact for the Future – an ambitious agreement that will see countries work together to address critical shared challenges. We also committed $200 million to advance comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights for women and girls, enhance our efforts to advance gender equality and pay equity, combat climate change, and respond to humanitarian crises worldwide. Canada remains steadfast in our commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"This year's theme, 'Building a Better World Together', is a reminder that there is more work to be done. This International Development Week, let us recognize the extraordinary Canadians who have worked every single day to make the world better, safer, and more prosperous. Let's keep this progress going."

