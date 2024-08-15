OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on India's Independence Day:

"Today, we join the people of India and Indo-Canadians in marking India's Independence Day.

"Canada is home to over 1.3 million people of Indian origin – one of the largest and most vibrant Indian diasporas in the world. The diverse Indo-Canadian communities across our country are an integral part of our national identity. They play a vital role in shaping Canada, making us stronger and better. Today, we celebrate the contributions they have made, and continue to make, to strengthen our country and secure our prosperity.

"As an Indo-Pacific partner, Canada stands ready to work with India to make life better for people in both our countries.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating India's Independence Day."

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

