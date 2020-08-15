OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on India's Independence Day:

"Today, we join the people of India and Indo-Canadian communities across Canada to celebrate the Independence Day of India, the world's largest democracy.

"Canada and India have a strong, longstanding, and vibrant relationship built on our shared traditions of democracy and pluralism, and deep cultural and people-to-people ties. The over 1 million Canadians of Indian heritage have made – and continue to make – many important contributions to our country.

"Canada and India work closely together in international organizations including the United Nations, the Commonwealth, and the World Trade Organization. We look forward to deepening our partnership in important areas like trade and investment, education and skills training, science and innovation, and climate change, for the benefit of the people in both our countries.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I send best wishes to all who are celebrating India's Independence Day."

