Statement by the Prime Minister on Imamat Day

OTTAWA, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Imamat Day:

"On Imamat Day, we join Ismaili Muslims in Canada and around the world to celebrate the anniversary of the ascension of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV to the Throne of the Imamat. On July 11th, 1957, His Highness The Aga Khan became the 49th hereditary Imam – spiritual leader – of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims.

"For more than six decades, the Aga Khan has worked to reduce poverty, champion healthcare and education, and defend the rights of the most vulnerable around the world. As a global humanitarian leader, and an advocate for people of all backgrounds and faiths, he inspires us all to do more to serve others and care for our communities.

"Compassion, openness, respect for diversity and human rights – the values the Aga Khan promotes are Canadian values. Canada hosts both the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto – the only museum dedicated to Islamic art in all of North America – and His Highness' Global Centre for Pluralism in Ottawa. We are proud to have bestowed honorary Canadian citizenship on the Aga Khan in 2009.

"Today, let's reflect on the Aga Khan's example, and carry his message of compassion forward. All of us can build bridges, celebrate our differences, and make our world a better one.

"I wish all Ismaili Canadians celebrating today a heartfelt Khushiali Mubarak!"

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

