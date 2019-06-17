Statement by the Prime Minister on Icelandic National Day

OTTAWA, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Icelandic National Day:

"Today, we join Icelandic communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of the independent Republic of Iceland.

"Canada and Iceland share a lasting bond as friends and allies, built on shared democratic values, mutual respect, defence and security cooperation, and close people-to-people ties. Nearly 200,000 Canadians trace their heritage to Iceland, and their important contributions help make Canada the vibrant and open country it is today.

"Our two countries work together through the United Nations, the Arctic Council, the intergovernmental Equal Rights Coalition, NATO, and many other organizations, to build a more just, peaceful, and prosperous world.

"I look forward to continue working with Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries, and to tackle common challenges, from fighting climate change to advancing gender equality.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I offer my best wishes to all those celebrating Icelandic National Day."

