OTTAWA, ON, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Holi:

"Today, we join Hindu communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours.

"Holi symbolizes renewal, forgiveness, and the triumph of good over evil. On this day, people gather on the streets, listen to festive music, and splash each other with brightly coloured water and powders. It is an occasion to come together with friends and family, and to celebrate each other.

"On this Holi, we are reminded of the diverse cultures that make Canada the country we love. Canadians of Hindu faith have made – and continue to make – immense contributions to our national identity. Today, and every day, we recognize the important role they play in building stronger and more vibrant communities across the country.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish a very colourful and joyous festival to all those celebrating.

"Holi Hai!"

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]